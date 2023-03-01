JUST IN
China's manufacturing activity expands at fastest pace since 2012
Business Standard

Apple supplier Foxlink says working to resume production after India fire

Taiwanese Apple Inc supplier Foxlink said it is working hard to resume production following a fire at a plant in southern India that halted operations at the maker of iPhone charging cables

Topics
Apple  | Fire accident

Reuters  |  TAIPEI 

Apple
Photo: Bloomberg

Taiwanese Apple Inc supplier Foxlink said on Wednesday it is working hard to resume production following a fire at a plant in southern India that halted operations at the maker of iPhone charging cables.

The factory is located in the Chittoor district of India's Andhra Pradesh state and is unlikely to resume full operations for two months, raising supply chain concerns for the U.S. tech giant, Reuters reported this week.

Foxlink was engulfed in a massive fire on Monday that led part of the building to collapse, but there were no casualties.

Foxlink, in a statement to the Taiwan stock exchange, said it is investigating the cause of the fire and "working hard to resume production".

In an earlier statement late on Tuesday, the company said that the site had been blocked off by the fire department and that four production lines were known to be damaged.

As the plant, equipment and inventory are covered by insurance, the fire has not yet had a significant impact on the company's finances and business, it added.

The company will coordinate with customers and suppliers to "discuss solutions for the production capacity affected before resuming work".

It did not elaborate.

The company's stock was down more than 2% in early morning trade Wednesday, compared to a 0.5% fall for the broader market.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 08:56 IST

