Aramco to win unconditional EU clearance for $69 billion SABIC deal

-
ALSO READ
Saudi Aramco aims to have major presence in India, China through SABIC
Here's how Indians can invest in Saudi Aramco, the world's biggest IPO
Saudi Aramco IPO retail subscription at $5.8 billion, says lead manager
World's most profitable company Saudi Aramco surprisingly pays very little
Drone attacks expose Saudi Aramco's vulnerabilities as it gears up for IPO
-
World No 1 oil producer Saudi Aramco is set to gain unconditional EU antitrust approval for its $69 billion buy of a 70% stake in petrochemicals group Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Aramco announced the deal to acquire the controlling stake from sovereign investor Public Investment Fund (PIF) in March last year, a move key to its diversification into refining and petrochemicals.
Riyadh-headquartered SABIC, the world's fourth largest petrochemicals group, has operations in over 50 countries.
The European Commission, which is scheduled to decide on the case by Feb. 27, declined to comment.
Competition watchdogs in India and a number of other countries have already given the green light without demanding concessions.
Aramco's downstream expansion strategy tracks rivals such as Exxon Mobil, BP, Total and Shell, which have over the years transformed themselves from merely oil companies to energy companies with extensive upstream and downstream operations.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU