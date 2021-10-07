At least 20 dead as magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes southwest Pakistan

-
ALSO READ
Earthquake of 3.9 magnitude strikes Andaman and Nicobar Island
4.3 magnitude quake hits Rajasthan's Barmer, tremors felt in nearby regions
After 6.4 magnitude earthquake on Wed, six more hit Assam on Thursday
Tropical storm heads to Haiti as death toll of earthquake soars to 1,297
New Zealand cricket team cancels Pakistan tour amid security concerns
-
At least 20 people were killed and more than 200 injured when an earthquake struck southern Pakistan, Disaster Management Authority Director General Naseer Nasir said on Thursday.
The earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 struck in the early hours of Thursday while people were sleeping. Rescue workers said the dead were mostly women and children.
The quake was relatively shallow at 20 kms (12 miles) with an epicentre 102 km (62 miles) east of Quetta, said the U.S.
Geological Survey (USGS).
More than 100 mud houses collapsed and a large number were damaged, including government buildings. Hundreds of people were rendered homeless, Sohail Anwar, deputy commissioner in the city of Harnai, told Reuters.
Social media showed houses shaking and light fittings swaying as the quake struck, and later stunned residents gathering in the street in the dark.
The injured were rushed to hospital, while some were treated on stretchers in the street under phone torch light.
A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit Quetta in 1935, killing between 30,000 and 60,000 people, making it one of the deadliest quakes to hit South Asia in recorded history.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU