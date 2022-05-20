Attacks against me should be viewed through political lens, says Elon Musk

After Tesla CEO said that he will now vote for Republicans, the tech billionaire on Friday shared a cryptic tweet and said the attacks against him "should be viewed through a political lens".

The tweet comes after the Tesla CEO wrote on the platform that he will now vote for Republicans, as conservatives return to the micro-blogging platform.

"The attacks against me should be viewed through a political lens -- this is their standard (despicable) playbook -- but nothing will deter me from fighting for a good future and your right to free speech," Musk wrote on .

On Thursday, Musk, who has gained nearly 11 million followers since he first announced the takeover last month, said that the political attacks on him will escalate dramatically in the coming months.

"In the past, I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division and hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican," Musk tweeted earlier.

"Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold," he added.

Musk earlier said that for to deserve public trust, it must be politically neutral, which effectively means upsetting the far right and the far left equally.

