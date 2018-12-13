Audi AG's supervisory board appoints interim head Bram Schot as CEO

The supervisory board of AG appointed as chief executive officer (CEO) on Wednesday, media reported.

Since June 2018, Schot has headed as interim CEO after former chief executive Rupert Stadler had been arrested for "danger of collusion" in the diesel emission scandal. Schot will temporarily keep his responsibility for sales and marketing.

Volkswagen Group CEO and supervisory board chairman Herbert Diess stated that "as interim CEO, has already done a convincing job in recent months and is effectively tackling the current challenges," reports Xinhua news agency.

Peter Mosch, deputy chair of the Audi supervisory board and chair of the general works council, added that Schot must "continue along this path and lead Audi back to the top."

Back in 2011, Schot left his position as president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Italia to move to the Volkswagen Group, where he was at first responsible for strategic projects in the sales division.

In 2012, Schot joined the board of management of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, where he was responsible for marketing and sales.