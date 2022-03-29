Australia's New South Wales issues fresh flood warnings, evacuation orders

-
ALSO READ
Australia's New South Wales sets record for daily Covid cases at 1,742
Australia facing more floods and droughts due to global warming: Report
Major floods hit Australia's east coast post heavy rain, claim lives of 7
Australia's New South Wales transitions to booster phase of vaccine rollout
Australia's New South Wales confirms first death from Omicron variant
-
Just as flood waters from record rainfall in Australia's eastern states began to recede, a return of extreme weather has renewed warnings for recovering residents.
Flash flooding hit parts of Sydney overnight Monday as the State Emergency Service (SES) rushed to warn people in low-lying areas and clear fallen trees in the city's north, Xinhua news agency reported.
The New South Wales (NSW) Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) issued a warning on Monday for moderate to major flooding in Lismore, the state's worst-hit town since heavy rainfall began in late February.
"Heavy rainfall across the catchment of the Wilsons River overnight Monday into Tuesday has caused rapid river level rises in the tributaries upstream of Lismore," said the warning.
Residents in the town and other parts of northern NSW have been given orders to evacuate by the SES.
"Once floodwater begins inundating the area, road access may be cut. If you remain in the area after this time, you may become trapped and it may be too dangerous for NSW SES to rescue you," said the SES.
Meanwhile parts of the Australian state of Queensland have also been inundated with a returning deluge.
On Tuesday morning the Gold Coast City Council announced that 250 to 350 mm of rain had fallen since 9:00 a.m. Monday, with a further 140 mm expected to fall on Tuesday.
"There are currently about 30 roads closed due to flooding today. The city is urging Gold Coasters to drive to the conditions."
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU