Australia strengthening tech partnership with India: Marise Payne

Australia is strengthening its technology partnership with India through the establishment of a new consulate in Bengaluru and a centre of excellence for critical and emerging technology policy in India, Australian foreign minister Marise Payne said on Wednesday.
Her comments came hours after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced Australia's plan to set up the consulate in his virtual address at the Bengaluru Tech Summit.
In a statement, Payne said the new Consulate-General will focus on deepening Australia's ties with India's vibrant innovators, technologists and entrepreneurs.
"Australia is strengthening our technology partnership with India through the establishment of a new Consulate-General in Bengaluru and a Centre of Excellence for Critical and Emerging Technology Policy, also to be based in India," she said.
Payne said the consulate will support Australian businesses in one of the world's most important commercial centres.
"Half of the next billion internet users are projected to be in India, and India's digital economy, centred on Bengaluru, is set to grow to USD 1 trillion by 2025," she said.
Apart from its high commission in Delhi, Australia at present has consulates in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata.
"Through our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, India and Australia are at the forefront of determining the design, development and use of emerging technologies," Payne said.
"Our existing Cyber and Critical Technology Partnership and its bilateral grants program were a significant first step in strengthening these ties," she said.
The foreign minister said the Centre of Excellence for Critical and Emerging Technology Policy will bring together Australian and Indian technologists, policy practitioners, academics, researchers and thought leaders.
"It will promote stronger investment opportunities and cutting-edge innovation in cyber, critical and emerging technologies. It will amplify Australia's and India's policy impact globally while visiting fellows from around the Indo-Pacific will broaden the Centre's influence," she said.
Payne said the centre will provide a practical platform for Australia and India to work together to shape technology governance that aligns with our values and supports an open, inclusive and resilient Indo-Pacific.
