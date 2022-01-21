Australian PM says decarbonisation among biggest post-pandemic challenges

Highlighting the 'Australian way' of fighting COVID-19, Australia's Prime Minister on Friday said his country is emerging from the pandemic with one of the lowest death rates and one of the strongest economic recoveries.

In a special address on the last day of the World Economic Forum's week-long online Davos Agenda summit, he also said remains a stable and reliable partner as well as an important geopolitical stabiliser in the Indo-Pacific region.

He urged the world to grow together, with a rapid economic recovery necessary to close widening inequality gaps, and said will be at the forefront of the new energy revolution, focusing on low-emission technologies.

Addressing business, government and civil society leaders taking part in the WEF's virtual event, Morrison said, "There is no guidebook for managing this pandemic."



Still, has charted a unique path through the health crisis amid the fog of uncertainty. Dubbed the 'Australian way', the country is emerging from the pandemic with one of the lowest death rates and with one of the strongest economic recoveries, he added.

"Our goal has always been to save lives as well as livelihoods," the Australian leader asserted.

He also said the world needs a similarly rapid recovery to help close widening gaps in inequality. "COVID-19 has accentuated new divides and risks splitting the world into divergent trajectories. We must grow together, not apart."



Morrison pointed to the decarbonisation of the global as one of the greatest shared challenges in the post-pandemic world.

Reiterating Australia's commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050, he outlined what he called a very Australian, practical approach to driving down the cost of emission-reduction technologies.

The Prime Minister noted Australia's commitments to greener travel, and a greener overall, saying, "When we make commitments we keep them. Our emissions have fallen by over 20 per cent."



He further said Australia wants to be at the forefront of the new energy revolution, focused on reliable, affordable, sustainable, low-emission technologies.

"We must make technology affordable, scalable and available to developing countries," he noted.

Australia also aims to become a top 10 digital by 2030, underpinned by safety and trust, Morrison said.

He saw the online world presenting great opportunities but also posing unique risks, especially for women and children.

