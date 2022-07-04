Bangladesh's exports hit all-time high of over $52 bn in FY 2021-22

-
ALSO READ
Is India's exports growth momentum sustainable?
TMS Ep136: India's 400 bn exports, 5G, Credit Suisse's Dan Fineman, loan
What drove India's exports to record $400 billion?
India vs Bangladesh Women's World Cup: Live Streaming, Pitch and Weather
CWC 2022 IND vs BAN Preview: Mithali's girls wary of upset from Joty and co
-
Bangladesh saw exports soar more than 34 per cent to $52.08 billion in the 2021-22 fiscal year (July 2021-June 2022), official data showed.
According to data released on Sunday by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) under the Ministry of Commerce, Bangladesh achieved the highest export earnings in the 2021-22 fiscal year with the final months recording robust income growths.
"In the 2021-22 fiscal year, exports reached $52,082.66 million, setting a new record," said the EPB.
With $4.91 billion in export earnings in June, up 37.19 per cent over the same period a year ago, the country's overall export earnings in the last fiscal year exceeded the target of $43.50 billion, Xinhua news agency reported.
Bangladesh's export income in the 2020-21 fiscal year (July 2020-June 2021) was recorded at $38.76 billion.
As always the growth in the 2021-22 fiscal year was largely attributed to the demand for ready-made garments.
Bangladesh's earnings from garment export, which make up more than three fourths of the country's annual incomes since the beginning of this decade, surged to $42.61 billion in the 2021-22 fiscal year, according to the EPB.
Knitwear garment export grew 36.88 per cent year-on-year to $23.21 billion while woven garment export rose 33.82 per cent to $19.40 billion.
During the cited period, many other traditional export items like frozen foods, home textiles, leather and leather products and footwear also performed well, showed the EPB data.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU