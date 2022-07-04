Bangladesh's exports hit all-time high of over $52 bn in FY 2021-22

saw soar more than 34 per cent to $52.08 billion in the 2021-22 fiscal year (July 2021-June 2022), official data showed.

According to data released on Sunday by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) under the Ministry of Commerce, achieved the highest export earnings in the 2021-22 fiscal year with the final months recording robust income growths.

"In the 2021-22 fiscal year, reached $52,082.66 million, setting a new record," said the EPB.

With $4.91 billion in export earnings in June, up 37.19 per cent over the same period a year ago, the country's overall export earnings in the last fiscal year exceeded the target of $43.50 billion, Xinhua news agency reported.

Bangladesh's export income in the 2020-21 fiscal year (July 2020-June 2021) was recorded at $38.76 billion.

As always the growth in the 2021-22 fiscal year was largely attributed to the demand for ready-made garments.

Bangladesh's earnings from garment export, which make up more than three fourths of the country's annual incomes since the beginning of this decade, surged to $42.61 billion in the 2021-22 fiscal year, according to the EPB.

Knitwear garment export grew 36.88 per cent year-on-year to $23.21 billion while woven garment export rose 33.82 per cent to $19.40 billion.

During the cited period, many other traditional export items like frozen foods, home textiles, leather and leather products and footwear also performed well, showed the EPB data.

