Beijing begin receiving international flights from limited countries

Beijing's main airport on Thursday began again receiving flights from a limited number of countries considered at low risk of infection.

Passengers flying in from Cambodia, Greece, Denmark, Thailand, Pakistan, Austria, Canada and Sweden, must show a negative nucleic acid test for before boarding, city government spokesperson Xu Hejian told reporters.

Passenger arrivals will be limited to roughly 500 per day during an initial trial period and all will need to undergo additional testing for the virus on arrival, followed by two weeks of quarantine.

The first flight under the new arrangement, Air CA746, arrived from Pnom Penh, Cambodia just before 7:00 am.

Beginning in March, all flights to had been redirected to a dozen other cities where passengers were tested and processed before being allowed to travel on to the Chinese capital.

has gone weeks without new cases of local infection and on Thursday recorded 11 cases brought from outside the country. has recorded a total of 4,634 deaths from COVID-19 among 85,077 cases since the virus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, sparking the global pandemic.

