Biden authorises $200 mn in new weapons, military training for Ukraine

US President is authorising the State Department to provide additional aid to of up to USD 200 million.

The funds would cover weapons as well as military services, education and training as Ukrainians seek to repel a Russian invasion.

The aid is part of broader U.S. support in the form of aid and sanctions. When Russia invaded in late February, Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted that USD 1 billion in aid had been provided to .

The ongoing warfare has led to additional support with Congress this week approving USD 13.6 billion in additional aid, a sum that includes USD 6.5 billion for the costs of sending troops and weapons to Eastern Europe and USD 6.8 billion for refugees and economic aid.

Biden plans to sign the spending bill with the additional aid when he receives it next week.

