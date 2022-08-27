Biggest regret is that Twitter has become a company, says Jack Dorsey

-
ALSO READ
Elon Musk sued by investors; Jack Dorsey steps down from Twitter board
Musk subpoenas former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in acquisition case
San Francisco airport worker stabbed, suspect held; 3rd incident in 1 month
Jack Dorsey, Jay-Z partner on Bitcoin educational programme in US
What is Web 5.0?
-
Jack Dorsey's biggest regret is that Twitter, which he co-founded, has become a company.
In a tweet, Dorsey who is now running financial payments company Block, said: "The biggest issue and my biggest regret is that it (Twitter) became a company".
When app researcher Jane Manchun Wong asked him in what form did he wish Twitter to become, Dorsey replied: "A protocol. Def can't be owned by a state, or company. Becomes clearer every day".
He had earlier tweeted that Twitter should be an open and verifiable protocol.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has submitted a subpoena for evidence from former Twitter CEO Dorsey.
Dorsey stepped down as Twitter CEO last November and handed control of the company he helped create to Parag Agrawal.
The microblogging platform and Musk are preparing for their October 17 trial date at the Delaware Court of Chancery to argue over his attempt to break their acquisition agreement.
As per reports, it is hard to say what information Dorsey has that Musk couldn't obtain by just texting him.
Meanwhile, Twitter's former head of security, Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, has claimed that the Agrawal-led platform lied about the actual number of bots on its platform and misled federal regulators about users' safety, creating a storm.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU