Bitcoin rises 7.1% to $55,163, adds $3,661.73 to its previous close

-
ALSO READ
Decoded: Here's how to tell the difference between Bitcoin and Ethereum
Bitcoin rises back above $50,000; adds $245.24 to its previous close
Bitcoin crashes as El Salvador rollout falters: Check details here
Bitcoin is the most crowded trade globally, says BofA Fund Manager Survey
Cryptocurrency platform loses estimated $600 million in cyberheist
-
(Reuters) - Bitcoin rose 7.11% to $55,162.92 at 20:01 GMT on Wednesday, adding $3,661.73 to its previous close.
Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 98.9% from the year's low of $27,734 on Jan. 4.
Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 2.15% to $3,591.72 on Wednesday, adding $75.63 to its previous close.
(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU