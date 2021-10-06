Global shares slip in cautious trading, shrug off US rally

-
ALSO READ
10-year bond yield drops to 5.97% in morning trade but closes at 6.02%
Gold bond issue price fixed at Rs 4,732/gm; subscription opens Monday
Daniel Craig's last time as Bond, 'No Time To Die' to release on Sep 30
Morgan Stanley sees India winning global bond index spot early next year
Falling US bond yields may signal death knell for 'reflation' stock trade
-
Global shares slipped in cautious trading Wednesday, shrugging off a rally on Wall Street led by technology companies and banks that erased most of the losses from the previous day's sell-off.
France's CAC 40 dipped 1.9% in early trading to 6,450.56, while Germany's DAX dropped 2.1% to 14,869.63. Britain's FTSE 100 was down 1.6% at 6,964.13. The future for the Dow industrials fell 0.9% to 33,860.00. S&P 500 futures was 1.2% lower at 4,280.00.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 sank 1.1% to finish at 27,528.87 for its eighth straight session of losses.
South Korea's Kospi dipped 1.8% to 2,908.31. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.6% to 7,206.50. Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged down 0.6% to 23,966.49. Trading was closed in Shanghai for the Chinese national holidays.
Worries remain in Asia about ongoing coronavirus infections, although hopes are growing that economic activity will return closer to normal later this year, bouncing back from the deep downturn in 2020.
On the risks front, China credit problems and contagion risks have certainty not abated with developer concerns still surfacing. As such, caution has not been thrown to the winds, said Tan Boon Heng of the Asia & Oceania Treasury Department at Mizuho Bank in Singapore.
Troubled real estate developer China Evergrande Group's risk of defaulting on its more than $300 billion in debt has alarmed investors already worried over the slowdown in China's growth.
Prospects for Japan, the world's third largest economy, remain uncertain. Fitch agency has retained a negative outlook for Japan, citing downside risks to the macroeconomic and fiscal outlook from the coronavirus shock.
Shares fell in New Zealand after its central bank raised interest rates for the first time in more than seven years, removing some of the support it put in place when the coronavirus pandemic began.
The Reserve Bank raised the benchmark rate from a record low 0.25% to 0.5%. The move came despite a lockdown in Auckland due to a coronavirus outbreak.
The bank said inflation was expected to rise to 4% in the short term before easing to 2% in the medium term.
The market has been choppy for weeks, with inflation concerns driving up-and-down shifts for technology companies and the broader market.
Still, Wall Street is still expecting solid corporate profit growth when the third-quarter earnings season kicks off later this month. S&P 500 companies are projected to post a 27.7% increase in earnings for the July-September quarter versus a year earlier, according to FactSet.
In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude lost 27 cents to $78.66 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained $1.31 to $78.93 per barrel on Tuesday.
Brent crude, the international standard, fell 26 cents to $82.30 a barrel.
In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 111.56 Japanese yen from 111.45 yen. The euro cost $1.1546, inching down from $1.1601.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU