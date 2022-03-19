Blinken speaks with Ukrainian FM, discusses growing civilian casualties

-
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday (local time) held a phone call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and discussed the growing number of civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict while talking about the efforts to bring an end to the war.
"Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Kuleba discussed the growing number of civilian casualties caused by President Putin's brutal and unjustified war of choice. The Secretary commended the incredible courage and fierce determination of the Ukrainian people as they defend their country against Russian forces who have shown little regard for human life," a US State Department readout said.
Secretary of State Blinken also reaffirmed "the United States' steadfast commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity" and reiterated the American support through assistance.
"The Secretary reiterated robust U.S. support for the people of Ukraine through security, humanitarian, and economic assistance," the readout said.
"Spoke with @SecBlinken on efforts to bring an end to Russia's brutal war of aggression against Ukraine and multiple war crimes. To this end, it is crucial to further strengthen Ukraine's defence capabilities, apply more pressure on Russia, and use all available diplomatic tools," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba tweeted.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with European Council President Charles Michel discussing further support to Ukraine in the ongoing war.
In a video address on the same day, Zelenskyy commented on the Ukrainian-Russian talks on a possible ceasefire, "It is time to meet. It is time to restore the territorial integrity of Ukraine, the justice for Ukraine," Sputnik reported.
The developments come amidst the scheduled visit of US President Joe Biden to Brussels on March 24 to attend an extraordinary NATO summit as well as participate in a European Council Summit.
