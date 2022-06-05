Bonn climate change conference next week to set tone for COP27 in Egypt

-
The upcoming Bonn Climate Change Conference is set to kick off next week at the World Convention Center Bonn, Germany, and is designed to prepare for the UN Climate Change Conference COP27 which is scheduled for November this year in Egypt.
The Conference will go on till June 16. COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, will build on the positive outcome of last year's UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland which finalized operational details of the Paris Agreement and identified work going forward, in the key areas of mitigation, adaptation, support - particularly finance - and loss and damage.
The meeting will take place against a backdrop of accelerating climate impacts and geopolitical tension. UN Climate Change Executive Secretary, Patricia Espinosa, called on governments not to be deterred.
"Climate change is not an agenda we can afford to push back on our global schedule. We need decisions and actions now and it is incumbent on all nations to make progress in Bonn," she said.
Espinosa noted that to implement the commitments made to achieve the 1.5 degrees Celsius goal of the Paris Agreement, the world has a significant workload ahead, but also a great deal to build on. But ambition must urgently be raised to avoid the worst impacts of climate change, and immediate action is needed, read the statement by UN Climate in its press release.
Currently, the world is on track to more than double the 1.5 Celsius goal of the Paris Agreement by the end of the century.
"COP27 in Egypt needs to focus on implementation. There, nations must show how they will, through legislation, policies and programs, and throughout all jurisdictions and sectors, begin putting the Paris Agreement into practice in their home countries," the UN's top climate change official said.
"In Egypt, all sectors of the economy and societies need to tangibly show that they recognize the magnitude of the climate emergency we face and are taking bold, concrete steps -- backed by specific plans -- to deliver the urgent and transformational climate ambition we simply must see before it's too late," she added.
At the June sessions, discussions will take place on a range of important topics including greenhouse gas emission reductions, adapting to climate impacts, and providing financial support for developing countries to cut emissions and adapt to climate change.
The Chair of the Subsidiary Body for Scientific and Technological Advice (SBSTA), Tosi Mpanu Mpanu, expressed confidence that despite the particularly difficult geopolitical context this year, climate change remains very high on the agenda of governments.
"Climate change is the biggest threat to life and livelihoods we face. We need to underline that climate change is the biggest issue of our time. In the last months, we have seen a lot of eagerness from governments to get down to work in Bonn. We have seen a lot of work at workshops and other events - there is a great appetite to make progress," he said.
