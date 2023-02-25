JUST IN
Business Standard

California hit hard by winter storm leading to heavy rainfall, snowfall

The powerful winter storm has continued to lash California, bringing heavy rainfall, snowfall and strong winds that led to road closure, flooding, power outage, among other damages

Topics
California | storm | Rainfall

IANS  |  San Francisco 

storm, US winter, Canada winter
Representative image | Photo: Bloomberg

The powerful winter storm has continued to lash California, bringing heavy rainfall, snowfall and strong winds that led to road closure, flooding, power outage, among other damages.

The cold and slow-moving storm is expected to cause havoc through Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency.

A previous storm that started in the US West will continue to impact the Midwest and Great Lakes region with snow and strong winds on Friday, forecasters said.

"Multiple rounds of heavy snowfall coupled with strong winds will lead to blizzard conditions over some of the higher terrain and mountain passes, including the central and southern Sierra Nevada, and the high terrain of Transverse Range in southern California," said the National Weather Service (NWS).

The NWS issued a flash flood warning for several counties in Southern California through Friday night.

"This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order," said the warning.

Many roads were closed due to mudslides and flooding.

Southwest California was under a "marginal" risk of severe thunderstorms Friday for most coastal communities, with rotating storms and possible waterspouts from about Ventura Harbor northward to nearly Pismo Beach, according to NWS Los Angeles.

Rain will continue over all areas with increasing rain rates, weather forecast said.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on California

First Published: Sat, February 25 2023. 11:04 IST

