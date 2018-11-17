California wildfire kills 74, at least 1,000 missing and 9,700 homes gutted

The destructive have so far killed at least 74 people with over 1,000 reported missing, authorities said.

Butte and Coroner Honea said on Friday evening that the number of people missing due to Northern California's Camp Fire, deemed as the deadliest and most destructive in the state's history, was 1,011, CNN reported.

Of the 74 victims, 71 were killed in while the three died in the Woolsey Fire in

As of Friday, the has destroyed about 9,700 homes and scorched 146,000 acres.

is expected to visit the region on Saturday. and Governor-elect plan to accompany him.

Meanwhile, the Woolsey Fire in has destroyed 548 structures in and counties, said Cal Fire, the state's forestry and fire protection agency.

More than 98,000 acres have been burned since the blaze began the same day as on November 8, while over 3,300 firefighters were making progress against the massive wildfire, which was 67 per cent contained as of Friday.

More than 230,000 acres burned in California in the past week -- larger than the cities of and combined.

In 30 days, firefighters have battled more than 500 blazes, said.