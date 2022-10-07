JUST IN
Four individuals want me assassinated, alleges former Pak PM Imran Khan

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday alleged that four individuals were conspiring to assassinate him on charges on blasphemy

Topics
Pakistan  | Imran Khan

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

Imran Khan
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo: Reuters)

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday alleged that four individuals were conspiring to assassinate him on charges on blasphemy, warning that the names of these schemers will be revealed to the nation if anything untoward happens to him.

Addressing a rally in Mianwali in Pakistan's Punjab province, Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders were accusing him of committing blasphemy in a bid to incite religious hatred against him.

What was the game behind this [allegation] four individuals sitting behind closed doors decided to get me killed over blasphemy allegations, Khan alleged.

He announced that a video containing names of the conspirators' will be released if anything happened to him.

If I get killed then they will say a religious fanatic killed him [Imran] because he had committed blasphemy, he said.

The nation will not forgive these conspirators, he warned.

This is not the first instance that Khan has claimed that his life is in peril.

Over 250 personnel from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Frontier Constabulary and Pakistan Rangers are deployed to ensure Khan's security, Islamabad IG Akbar Nasir Khan had said in September.

Khan's latest revelations come when a third alleged audio of Khan surfaced on Friday, featuring him trying to buy the loyalties of lawmakers and also justifying his action before he was ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament in April.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 23:27 IST

