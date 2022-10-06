JUST IN
Canada's monkeypox tally at 1,406; 2nd vaccine dose to roll out this week

Canada has confirmed 1,406 cases of monkeypox, including 38 hospitalisations, the Public Health Agency of Canada said

IANS  |  Ottawa 

monkeypox
Illustration: Reuters

Canada has confirmed 1,406 cases of monkeypox, including 38 hospitalisations, the Public Health Agency of Canada said.

Of the confirmed cases, 674 are from Ontario, 521 from Quebec, 162 from British Columbia, 41 from Alberta, three from Saskatchewan, two from the Yukon and one each from Nova Scotia, Manitoba and New Brunswick, the health agency added on Wednesday.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunisation (NACI) recommended in an updated guidance document that those at highest risk should receive the two doses "when vaccine supply is adequate".

The rollout of second doses in Canada is starting this week. The second dose, only for people who do not have symptoms, can be administered 28 days after the first, Xinhua news agency reported.

Monkeypox is a viral disease that can spread from person to person through close contact with an infected person, including through hugs, kisses, massages or sexual intercourse, according to experts.

First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 09:30 IST

.