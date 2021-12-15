US House approves bicameral bill aimed to ban imports from China's Xinjiang

-
ALSO READ
China's Xinjiang crackdown 'reaps' millions of dollars in assets for state
China forcing migration of Uyghur Muslims from Xinjiang, says report
US House passes bill to ban goods produced forcibly by Uyghurs in China
Taliban says it sees China as a 'friend' of Afghanistan: Report
As Beijing Olympics open, Uyghurs set to take rights case to court
-
The US House of Representatives passed a final version of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which bans the importation of goods made with forced labour in China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, reported Sputnik.
The legislation was by the House on Tuesday night through a voice vote and sent it to the Senate for consideration.
The legislation focuses on targetting "goods, wares, articles, and merchandise imported directly from the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region or made by Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, Tibetans, or members of other persecuted groups in China", said Sputnik.
It also requires the US President to impose sanctions on officials responsible for persecuting Muslim minorities and facilitating the use of involuntary labour.
According to the legislation, businesses will be required to prove their operations do not involve the use of forced labour from alleged work camps in Xinjiang. The US bill accuses Beijing of arbitrarily imprisoning as many as 1.8 million Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz and members of other Muslim minority groups in a system of extrajudicial mass internment camps.
Last week, the House had passed its version of the bill with a 428-1 vote and the Senate passed its version of the measure by voice vote in July. Both chambers agreed to a final version of the bill this week, according to Sputnik.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU