China appoints ex-PLA General who headed troops on India front to top panel

-
ALSO READ
India, China reach pact to pull back troops in Pangong lake areas: Rajnath
China harps on 'package solution' for India's UNSC permanent seat bid
China says Indian ban on apps violates WTO fair rules of business
China backs India hosting this year's BRICS summit, says official
Indian pharma firms go local seeking to end reliance on China
-
China has appointed General Zhao Zongqi, a former top People's Liberation Army officer who oversaw the border with India, as the deputy chairman of the influential Foreign Affairs Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), the country's Parliament.
Gen Zhao, 65, headed the Western Command during the Doklam faceoff in 2017 and Ladakh standoff in 2020.
As per regulations of the PLA, the retirement age for the top generals is 65.
An official announcement by the NPC said Gen Zhao has been appointed as the deputy chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, an influential body of the NPC.
The appointment comes ahead of the annual meeting of the NPC beginning from March 5.
The NPC along with the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), an advisory body, will hold their annual get-together for a week.
Gen Zhao, who headed the Western Theatre Command during the 2017 Doklam standoff where the Indian Army stood up against the PLA's plan of laying a road close to the Indian border in an area claimed by Bhutan, was replaced by Gen Zhang Xudong in December last year.
The Ladakh standoff also happened under the watch of Gen Zhao. It began in May last year after China dispatched thousands of troops which were mobilised for military exercises to eastern Ladakh borders, sparking a new round of tensions with India.
After the standoff which began on May 5 last year, the Indian and Chinese troops disengaged from the most contentious area of North and South Pangong Lake last month, holding talks to disengage from other areas in eastern Ladakh.
Besides, Gen Wang Ning, who till recently headed Armed Police Forces, was appointed as Deputy Chairman of the NPC Committee on Constitution and Law and Gen Zheng Weiping, former political commissar of the Strategic Support Forces as Deputy Chairman of the NPC Committee for the Education, Science, Culture and Health.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU