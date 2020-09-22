China coronavirus update: 13 Covid patients discharged in Chinese mainland

-
The National Health Commission said on Tuesday that 13 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery in the Chinese mainland on Monday.
There were 166 patients still being treated, the commission said in its daily report, Xinhua reported.
Altogether 80,497 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by Monday, the report said.
As of Monday, a total of 85,297 confirmed Covid-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.
