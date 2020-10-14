China coronavirus update: Over 4 million tests conducted in Qingdao city

-
ALSO READ
China set to test all 9 million people in Qingdao city for Covid-19
China's Covid-19 vax production capacity to reach 610 mn doses by 2020-end
China coronavirus update: 26 Covid-19 patients discharged in mainland
Coronavirus: China sees over 100 cases for 1st time in over 3 months
No new locally-transmitted coronavirus cases reported in mainland China
-
Over 4 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in China's Qingdao city where a local virus cluster was detected over the weekend, officials said.
The coronavirus has killed 4,634 people with 85,611 confirmed infections, including 241 active cases, in China.
No additional COVID-19 cases have been reported in Qingdao as of Tuesday, following an outbreak of new cases that appeared over the weekend, officials said, adding that over 4.2 million people in the city have been tested out of its 9 million population.
On Monday, the city reported 12 new cases, including six asymptomatic ones, though officials maintained that the city was at a low risk of a community-level spread, state-run Global Times reported on Wednesday.
Further testing and investigation have shown that the confirmed and asymptomatic cases are closely linked to the city's Pulmonary Hospital and there was no evidence of community-level spread, Jiang Fachun, deputy director of the city's disease prevention and control centre told the media on Tuesday.
China's National Health Commission on Wednesday said seven COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.
There are 241 active virus cases receiving treatment, including four in severe condition, the commission said.
Altogether 80,736 patients had been discharged from hospitals after recovery on Tuesday, the commission added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU