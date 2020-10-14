World Bank approves $12 bn to help developing countries get Covid vaccines

The approved USD 12 billion to help developing countries purchase novel (COVID-19) vaccines and treatments, the organization said in a statement.

"The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors today approved an envelope of USD 12 billion for developing countries to finance the purchase and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, tests, and treatments for their citizens," the release said on Tuesday.

The seeks to support the vaccination of up to a billion people, the release said.

The USD 12 billion is part of the Group's package to provide up to $160 billion through June 2021 to help more than 100 countries.

