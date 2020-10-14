World Bank approves $12 bn to help developing countries get Covid vaccines

-
ALSO READ
Now, a tracker that tells you about progress of Covid-19 vaccine, treatment
Potential Covid-19 vaccines not affected by recent mutations: Report
Highly effective Covid-19 antibodies found, may lead to passive vaccine
Covid-19 vaccine roll-out expected in less than 3 months in UK: Report
Coronavirus vaccine update: Importance of Covid-19 drug, current status
-
The World Bank approved USD 12 billion to help developing countries purchase novel coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines and treatments, the organization said in a statement.
"The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors today approved an envelope of USD 12 billion for developing countries to finance the purchase and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, tests, and treatments for their citizens," the release said on Tuesday.
The World Bank seeks to support the vaccination of up to a billion people, the release said.
The USD 12 billion is part of the World Bank Group's package to provide up to $160 billion through June 2021 to help more than 100 countries.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU