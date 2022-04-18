China Eastern Airlines resumes Boeing 737-800 Flights after March crash

A Chinese airline has resumed commercial flights on Boeing 737-800 jets, the same model that crashed last month killing all 132 passengers and crew members on board, The Hill reported on Sunday (local time).

In a statement on Sunday, China Eastern Airlines (CEA) said that it has conducted numerous systematic tests to resume commercial flights on the Boeing model.

Last month, a China Eastern Airlines plane with 132 people on board crashed in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Flight MU5735, with 132 people aboard, was enroute from the southwestern city of Kunming to Guangzhou on March 21 when it plunged from cruising altitude and crashed.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) had announced that a team of US investigators had departed for China to probe the causes of an airliner crash that killed all 132 people on a Boeing 737-800 operated by China Eastern Airlines on March 21,

"NTSB team has departed for China to participate in CAAC (Civil Aviation Administration of China's) B-737 accident investigation," Sputnik reported citing NTSB's statement.

The US investigators will limit interactions with those outside of investigation similar to the safety protocols at the Beijing Winter Olympic Games earlier this year, the NTSB said.

