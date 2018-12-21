China junks report that it is secretly building military jets in Pakistan

on Friday dismissed as untrue a US media report that alleged that it has hatched a secret plan to build in as part of the $60 billion China- Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

The CPEC, which connects in with China's province, is the flagship project of Chinese Xi Jinping's ambitious Initiative (BRI).

The datelined report in said and Chinese officials were putting the final touches to the secret proposal.

"Chinese officials have repeatedly said the is purely an economic project with peaceful intent. But with its plan for Pakistan, is for the first time explicitly tying a proposal to its military ambitions and confirming the concerns of a host of nations who suspect the infrastructure initiative is really about helping project armed might," the report said.

"According to our information the relevant report is not true," the spokesperson, Hua Chunying, told a when asked about the report, which coincided with the eighth (JCC) meeting of the CPEC during which both sides signed an agreement to expand industrial cooperation in diverse fields and attract investment in special economic zones.

Hua said the CPEC is an important framework for cooperation bearing the long-term interests in mind.

All-weather friends and close allies, China and have been jointly building the Thunder, a single seater multi-role combat aircraft. Pakistan has been eyeing a number of new advanced Chinese jets including the stealth fighter.