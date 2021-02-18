China's central bank pumps cash into the financial system

-
ALSO READ
France joins US to mount multilateral challenge on China in South China Sea
China teaches school children 'do as President Xi tells you'
Arunachal construction in 'our own territory', says China about village
Indian merchant ship stranded in China set to return home
China demands United States lift Xinjiang cotton, tomato import ban
-
China's central bank pumped cash into the financial system through open market operations on Thursday to maintain liquidity in the market.
A total of 200 billion yuan (about $31 billion) was injected into the market via medium-term lending facility (MLF), according to the People's Bank of China, the central bank, the Xinhua news agency reported.
The funds will mature in one year at an interest rate of 2.95 per cent. The operation included a rollover of MLF funds that matured on Thursday, the central bank said.
Meanwhile, the central bank injected 20 billion yuan into the market through seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 2.2 per cent.
The move was intended to maintain reasonable and ample liquidity in the banking system, the central bank said.
The MLF tool was introduced in 2014 to help commercial and policy banks maintain liquidity by allowing them to borrow from the central bank using securities as collateral.
A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.
China's central bank has pledged to make its prudent monetary policy more targeted and flexible to adapt better to the needs of high-quality development and put more focus on the efficiency of financial services to support the real economy.
--IANS
int/rs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU