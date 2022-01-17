China's economy grows 8.1% in 2021, expands 4% in the last quarter

-
ALSO READ
India's GDP may grow 9.2% in FY22: First advance estimates
India's GDP likely to grow 9.2% in FY22: First advance estimates
FY22 GDP estimate on expected lines, but there can be a downward bias
Indian economy to grow 9.2% in FY22, fastest in world :Govt data
GDP grows at 8.4% in Q2; India maintains status as fastest growing economy
-
China's economy grew by 8.1% in 2021 after an abrupt slowdown in the second half that is prompting suggestions Beijing needs to shore up slumping growth.
In the final three months of 2021, the world's second-largest economy expanded at a 4% annual pace, government data showed Monday. That is down from the previous quarter's 4.9% and an eye-popping 18.3% in January-March.
Activity slumped under pressure from Beijing on the real estate industry, a key growth driver, to cut debt levels that Chinese leaders worry are dangerously high.
That has prompted suggestions Beijing may need to cut interest rates or pump money into the economy through more public works construction.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU