China's envoy urges NATO not to fan bloc confrontation using Ukraine crisis

-
ALSO READ
What is NATO military alliance?
TMS Ep124: Economic challenges, exit Russia, markets, NATO
Ukrainian envoy to India seeks PM Modi's intervention in ongoing crisis
Ukraine invasion puts Russia's sports status at risk, explains Edwin Moses
LIVE: Russian invasion shut down 30% of Ukraine's economy, says FM
-
China's permanent representative to the United Nations has urged NATO not to fan bloc confrontation or a new Cold War by using the Ukraine crisis as an excuse.
"The Ukraine crisis has once again sounded the alarm for the world," Zhang Jun said on Tuesday while addressing a UN Security Council Briefing on Ukraine.
"Security is indivisible. A blind faith in the position of strength, the expansion of military alliance, and the pursuit of one's own security at the expense of the security of other countries will inevitably lead to security dilemma," Xinhua news agency reported quoting Zhang.
Zhang noted that NATO's five eastward expansions after the Cold War have not only failed to make Europe securer, but also sowed the seed of conflict, a lesson worth reflecting on.
"The Cold War ended a long time ago. It is necessary for NATO to reconsider its own positioning and its responsibilities, completely abandon the Cold-War mentality that is based on bloc confrontation, and strive to build a balanced, effective, and sustainable European security framework in line with the principle of indivisible security," he said.
China pays close attention to NATO's strategic adjustment and is deeply concerned about the policy implications of its so-called "Strategic Concept," the envoy said.
Citing that certain NATO leaders lately painted other countries as a threat, Zhang underscored the fact that it is NATO itself that has made troubles in different parts of the world.
"We urge NATO to learn its lessons, and not to use the Ukraine crisis as an excuse to stoke worldwide bloc confrontation or a new Cold War, and not to look for imaginary enemies in the Asia Pacific or artificially create contradictions and divisions," he said.
Zhang stressed that China firmly opposes certain elements clamouring for NATO's involvement in the Asia Pacific, or an Asia Pacific version of NATO on the back of military alliances.
"The long-outdated Cold War script must never be reenacted in the Asia Pacific. The kind of turmoil and conflict that are affecting parts of the world must not be allowed to happen in the Asia Pacific," he said.
"Asia Pacific countries share the appreciation of the hard-won peace and prosperity, and the wish to focus on mutually beneficial cooperation in pursuit of common development and revitalization. Any attempt to go against the tide of history is doomed to fail," he said.
The continuation of the Ukraine crisis is regrettable and worrying, Zhang said, emphasising that dialogue and negotiation is the only viable way to restore and consolidate peace.
"For some time now, China has joined all peace-loving countries calling for a ceasefire. We have been committed to promoting peace talks, and making relentless efforts to de-escalate the situation, restore peace, mitigate the humanitarian situation, and stabilize the global economy," he said.
China supports direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, and also welcomes the UN secretary-general's good offices on issues including grain export, said Zhang.
--IANS
int/svn/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU