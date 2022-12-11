JUST IN
Democracy on 'verge of collapse' in Hong Kong with Civic Party set to fall
S Korea logs 54,319 fresh Covid-19 cases amid virus surge worries

South Korea reported more than 50,000 new Covid cases on Sunday, the largest for a Sunday in more than three months, amid concerns of another surge as government mulls easing the indoor mask mandate

Topics
South Korea | Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests

IANS  |  Seoul 

South Korea
Representative Image

South Korea reported more than 50,000 new Covid cases on Sunday, the largest for a Sunday in more than three months, amid concerns of another surge as the government mulls easing the indoor mask mandate.

The country reported 54,319 new Covid infections, including 52 from overseas, bringing the total to 27,728,482, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

Sunday's daily infections marked the most for a Sunday since the figure reached 72,112 on September 4, Yonhap News Agency reported quoting the KDCA.

The government earlier said it will decide whether to lift the indoor mask mandate, the country's last remaining Covid restriction, by the end of this month, based on various factors, including caseloads, deaths and hospitalisations.

The daily caseload is expected to continue on a slow incremental trend for the time being. The KDCA, however, did not rule out the possibility of another virus wave this winter.

The country added 40 Covid deaths, bringing the death toll to 31,069. The number of critically ill patients stood at 440, up 12 from the previous day.

First Published: Sun, December 11 2022. 10:56 IST

