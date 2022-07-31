Chinese factory activity sinks in July, weighing on weak economy: Survey

-
ALSO READ
Ukraine conflict: China is Russia's best hope to blunt sanctions, but wary
China tries to limit economic blow of Shanghai shutdown due to Covid surge
Chinese govt fights economic slump, prioritises costly 'zero Covid'
Shanghai hospital bears the brunt of China's Covid-19 response
Xi Jinping set to secure historic third-term as China's President
-
Chinese manufacturing's recovery from anti-virus shutdowns faltered in July as activity sank, a survey showed on Sunday, adding to pressure on the struggling economy in a politically sensitive year when President Xi Jinping is expected to try to extend his time in power.
Factory activity was depressed by weak global demand and anti-virus controls that are weighing on domestic consumer spending, according to the national statistics agency and an official industry group, the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.
A monthly purchasing managers' index issued by the Federation and the National Bureau of Statistics retreated to 49 from June's 50.2 on a 100-point scale on which numbers below 50 indicate activity declining. Sub-measures of new orders, exports and employment declined.
Downward pressure is great, said economist Zhang Liqun in a statement issued by the Federation. The impact of the epidemic is still on the rise.
The ruling Communist Party has stopped talking about this year's official economic growth target of 5.5 per cent after output shrank in the three months ending in June compared with the previous quarter.
The slowdown, which raises the risk of politically volatile job losses, adds to challenges for Beijing ahead of a ruling party meeting in October or November when Xi is expected to try to break with tradition and award himself a third five-year term as party leader.
An announcement on Thursday by party leaders promised to strive to achieve the best results but avoided mentioning the annual growth target announced in March.
The party has promised tax rebates and other aid to help entrepreneurs after anti-virus controls temporarily shut down Shanghai and other industrial centres starting in late March.
The port of Shanghai, the world's busiest, says activity is back to normal, but factories and other companies are operating under anti-virus controls that limit their workforces and weigh on production.
An index of production tumbled to 49.8 from June's 52.8. New orders declined 1.9 points to 48.5. New export orders lost 2.1 points to 47.4.
Chinese leaders have avoided large-scale stimulus spending, possibly for fear of reigniting a rise in debt that they worry is dangerously high.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU