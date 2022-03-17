Chinese FM to be special guest at OIC meet hosted by Pakistan

-
ALSO READ
UNSC condemns IS attack on Shia mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar
Will try to win hearts of 'misguided' Muslim girls: Minister on hijab order
Rise in terror incidents in Balochistan leaves Pakistan govt in a fix
India's oldest mosque basks in past glory after renovation; to reopen
New Zealand cricket team cancels Pakistan tour amid security concerns
-
Pakistan has invited Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to attend the upcoming conference of Foreign Ministers from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Islamabad as a "guest of honour", a rare move to accord this opportunity to a top diplomat from a non-OIC country, The Express Tribune reported.
Wang will address the conference scheduled for March 22 and 23 as a special guest.
At least 48 Foreign Ministers from the 57-nation OIC have so far confirmed their participation.
This is the second OIC meeting being hosted by Pakistan in three months.
In December 2021, Pakistan also hosted an extraordinary session of the OIC on Afghanistan, the report said.
Meanwhile, sources said that Wang, apart from attending the OIC conference, would also attend the Pakistan Day Parade to witness the performance of recently-inducted Chinese fighter jets J-10C into the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).
Pakistan is the first country to get the J-10C fighter jets from China, The Express Tribune reported.
The Chinese Minister will also meet the country's civil and military leadership to review the bilateral ties as well as discuss regional and international issues.
Progress on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects would also be reviewed during his visit, The Express Tribune added.
--IANS
san/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU