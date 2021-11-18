Chinese President Xi Jinping's book on governance published in Hindi

-
ALSO READ
Hindi is friend of all Indian languages, says HM Amit Shah
Realme Book Slim laptops with 11th Gen Intel Core processors launched
Xi Jinping faces power struggle before Party Congress 2022: Report
Xi Jinping won't go to Rome summit, Chinese envoys tell G-20 sherpas
CPC to hold key conclave in Nov ahead of next year's leadership reshuffle
-
President Xi Jinping's book on governance, highlighting his doctrine of 'Socialism with Chinese Characteristics' for modern China and philosophy of addressing its pressing issues, has been published in Hindi and several other languages of the Central Asian countries.
The first volume of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China' was released in Hindi, Pashto, Dari, Sinhalese and Uzbek languages at a function at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on Wednesday, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
It has already been published in English and several languages, besides in Mandarin in the last few years.
Since he came to power in 2012, Xi, 68, has emerged as the core leader of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) on the lines of party founder Mao Zedong. He espoused a new ideological line called Socialism with Chinese Characteristics in the New Era.
It was broadly seen updating the Socialism with Chinese Characteristics' (SCC) line first proposed by party leader Deng Xiaoping who steered the party after Mao's death, diluting the hardline Marxism in the CPC's governance ideology.
SCC, which permitted market reforms and opened the economy in a big way, was largely attributed to the rapid economic development of China, helping it to become the second-largest economy after the US.
Xi, who tightened his grip on power during last week's Plenum of the CPC, is widely expected to begin an unprecedented third five-year term next year with lifelong tenure in power like Mao.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU