Chip supply slight problem in 2nd quarter: Samsung Electronics mobile head

Samsung Electronics mobile chief Koh Dong-jin said the current supply-demand imbalance of IT sector chips and related components was "very serious" and the second quarter "poses a slight problem"

Reuters  |  SEOUL 

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics co-CEO and mobile chief Koh Dong-jin said on Wednesday that the current supply-demand imbalance of IT sector chips and related components was "very serious" and the second quarter "poses a slight problem".

Koh, addressing Samsung's annual general shareholders' meeting, said the company is continuing its efforts to address the supply issues.

 

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, March 17 2021. 09:37 IST

