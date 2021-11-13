COP26: Rested negotiators hope to take climate talks over the line

-
-
Negotiators streamed into the venue for the UN climate talks early Saturday, hoping that a good night's sleep would help them seal a deal that could credibly be said to boost the world's efforts to tackle global warming.
British officials chairing the talks in Glasgow, Scotland, broke with the habit of previous talks by telling negotiators from almost 200 nations late Friday to go and get some rest, rather than power through the night.
United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday that he believes an ambitious outcome is in sight at the two-week talks, which are now in overtime.
Countries remained divided on three main topics: financial aid for poor nations; including mention of a coal phaseout and an end to fossil fuel subsidies generally in the final agreement; and the question of how soon nations have to come back with new targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions.
Scientists say the world is not on track to achieve the 2015 Paris accord's ambitious goal of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) by the end of the century compared with pre-industrial times.
