Covid-19: Dr. Anthony Fauci criticising concept of 'herd immunity'

Dr. Anthony Fauci is criticising a declaration by a group of scientists that supports the concept of herd immunity, which the is using to bolster a push to reopen schools and businesses.

Fauci says backing herd immunity the idea that a disease will stop spreading once nearly everybody has contracted it is total nonsense.

The top U.S. infectious disease expert says: If you talk to anybody who has any experience in epidemiology and infectious diseases, they will tell you that that is risky and you'll wind up with many more infections of vulnerable people, which will lead to hospitalisations and death, he told ABC's Good Morning America on Thursday.

So I think that we've just got to look that square in the eye and say it's nonsense. The U.S. leads the world with 7.9 million cases and nearly 217,000 confirmed deaths. Globally, there have been 38 million reported cases and 1.09 million confirmed deaths.

