JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy

World coronavirus dispatch: Now, Donald Trump threatens to quit WHO
Business Standard

Covid-19 lockdown: UK jobless claims jump by 856,000 to 2.1 mn in April

A Reuters poll of economists had produced a median forecast for a leap of 676,500 in the claimant count with forecasts ranging widely from just over 56,000 to as high as 1.5 million

Topics
Lockdown | Coronavirus | Britain

Reuters  |  London 

Covid-19 lockdown: UK jobless claims jump by 856,000 to 2.1 mn in April
Britain's unemployment rate fell to 3.9% in the January-March period, covering only one week of the lockdown, from 4.0% in the three months to February

A measure of the number of people claiming unemployment benefits in Britain soared in April, the first full month of the government's coronavirus lockdown, data published on Tuesday showed.

The claimant count rose by 856,500 to 2.097 million, the Office for National Statistics said.

A Reuters poll of economists had produced a median forecast for a leap of 676,500 in the claimant count with forecasts ranging widely from just over 56,000 to as high as 1.5 million.

The ONS also said Britain's unemployment rate fell to 3.9% in the January-March period, covering only one week of the lockdown, from 4.0% in the three months to February.
First Published: Tue, May 19 2020. 13:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU