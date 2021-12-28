Covid-19 pandemic: Omicron variant accounts for 59% of new cases in US

-
ALSO READ
Covid LIVE: 8 new Omicron cases in Maharashtra today; 7 from Mumbai
Effective strategy is to fully vaccinate population: V K Paul on Omicron
India's Omicron Covid count crosses 100; avoid mass gatherings, says Centre
Omicron: Europe-like surge may mean 1.4 mn cases a day, says V K Paul
First Omicron case in US adds to global concerns over new Covid variant
-
US government figures show that the omicron variant continues to account for a growing proportion of new coronavirus infections in the country.
Omicron accounted for 59 per cent of new cases in the U.S. for the week ending Dec. 25, according to updated data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's up from 23 per cent the previous week.
The CDC had said last week that omicron already accounted for a majority of new cases in the country. But the agency said Tuesday it significantly lowered that previous estimate based on additional data it collected.
Still, it noted that omicron is accounting for a growing proportion of cases.
The rapid spread comes after the first confirmed case of omicron in the U.S. was identified earlier this month. Studies have provided early hints that it is milder than the delta variant.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU