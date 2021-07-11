Covid-19: Sydney imposes stricter rules to curb spread of Delta variant

Authorities in Australia's largest city, Sydney imposed new stricter rules to curb the spread of the Delta variant of

measures in Sydney were due to end on Friday, but have been extended for another week through July 16, reported NHK World.

The variant outbreak has mostly affected Sydney. On Friday, 44 new cases were reported in the south-eastern state of New South Wales, where Sydney is located.

New stricter rules restrict how people exercise, saying they must stay within 10 kilometers of their home and not meet up with more than one person from another household, reported NHK World.

The rules allow only one person per household to leave their home each day to shop for food or other goods.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday that he understands people are tired and frustrated. Morrison stressed that Australians have "just got to push through", reported NHK World.

