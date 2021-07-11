Covid-19: Sydney imposes stricter rules to curb spread of Delta variant

-
ALSO READ
What is Delta variant of Covid and how effective are vaccines against it?
Euro Cup 2021: Denmark thrashes Wales 4-0, enters quarter-finals
Delta strain overtakes Alpha variant to become dominant variant in US
Covid-19: Australia suspends passenger flights from India until May 15
Delta variant predicted to become predominant mutation across US: CDC
-
Authorities in Australia's largest city, Sydney imposed new stricter rules to curb the spread of the Delta variant of coronavirus.
Lockdown measures in Sydney were due to end on Friday, but have been extended for another week through July 16, reported NHK World.
The variant outbreak has mostly affected Sydney. On Friday, 44 new cases were reported in the south-eastern state of New South Wales, where Sydney is located.
New stricter rules restrict how people exercise, saying they must stay within 10 kilometers of their home and not meet up with more than one person from another household, reported NHK World.
The rules allow only one person per household to leave their home each day to shop for food or other goods.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday that he understands people are tired and frustrated. Morrison stressed that Australians have "just got to push through", reported NHK World.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU