Credit Suisse chairman doubles down with $1 million stock purchase

-
ALSO READ
Swiss Parliament panel to discuss Credit Suisse billion-dollar scandal
Credit Suisse Group to hire over 1,000 IT employees in India in 2021
BlackRock, Mustier's blank-check firm eye Credit Suisse fund management arm
Under watchdog scrutiny, Credit Suisse caps assets and leverage
Credit Suisse raises $2 billion as CEO Gottstein cuts hedge fund unit
-
ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio has bought another 1 million Swiss francs ($1.1 million) worth of shares in the group as he tries to restore order to Switzerland's second-biggest bank.
Regulatory filings showed a member of the bank's board of directors had purchased the shares on Friday. A spokesperson confirmed it was Horta-Osorio.
In May, Horta-Osorio had bought 1.1 million Swiss francs worth of shares in the group.
The former Lloyds chief executive is looking at the bank's risk management and culture in the wake of two major crises as well as reviewing the bank's strategic options.
His purchase comes a day after a review found a "lackadaisical" attitude towards risk and "a lack of accountability" were to blame for its $5.5 billion loss on investment fund Archegos as the bank reported a near 80% fall in second-quarter profit.
($1 = 0.9063 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields and Louise Heavens)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU