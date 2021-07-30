Credit Suisse chairman doubles down with $1 million stock purchase

JUST IN
Amazon Covid-19 pandemic bump fades as vaccinated shoppers leave home
Business Standard

Credit Suisse Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio has bought another 1 million Swiss francs ($1.1 million) worth of shares in the group as he tries to restore order to Switzerland's second-biggest bank.

Reuters  |  ZURICH 

Credit Suisse
Photo: Bloomberg

Regulatory filings showed a member of the bank's board of directors had purchased the shares on Friday. A spokesperson confirmed it was Horta-Osorio.

In May, Horta-Osorio had bought 1.1 million Swiss francs worth of shares in the group.

The former Lloyds chief executive is looking at the bank's risk management and culture in the wake of two major crises as well as reviewing the bank's strategic options.

His purchase comes a day after a review found a "lackadaisical" attitude towards risk and "a lack of accountability" were to blame for its $5.5 billion loss on investment fund Archegos as the bank reported a near 80% fall in second-quarter profit.

($1 = 0.9063 Swiss francs)

 

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields and Louise Heavens)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, July 30 2021. 23:25 IST

