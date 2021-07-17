Curfew imposed in Afghanistan's Kandahar province after deadly clashes

A has been enforced in the Afghan city of Kandahar to curb the violence that escalated due to clashes between the Afghan forces and fighters.

Restrictions on movement will be in place from 9 pm until 5 am, Sputnik reported.

The Kandahar military security council recommended that residents staying in other parts of should not return to the city until further notice.

Kandahar in recent days witnessed a massive surge in Taliban-infused violence after insurgents launched multiple attacks to get hold of the provinces of Kandahar.

Afghan national army commandos are deployed to counter resurgence in respective disturbing zones.

The violence surge comes amid the drawdown of foreign forces from As the continues to seize new territory, US officials have been engaged in talks with countries neighbouring to support the Afghan Defense Forces. Other south and central Asian countries are also engaged in talks to advance peace talks.

The came hours after Sediq Karzai, a Kandahar special forces commander, was killed in clashes with the Taliban over control of the town of Spin Boldak on the border with Pakistan.

During the violence, Indian photo-journalist Danish Siddique was also killed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)