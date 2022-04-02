Daleep Singh discussed goals of US sanctions imposed on Russia in India: WH

-
Top Indian-American US advisor Daleep Singh discussed goals and mechanisms of US sanctions imposed on Russia during his recent trip to New Delhi, the White House has said.
Singh, considered a key architect of Washington's punitive economic sanctions against Moscow, was in New Delhi this week to discuss ways to deepen US-India economic cooperation and advance their shared interest in a free and open Indo-Pacific, the White House said on Friday in a readout of the visit.
Singh also continued our close consultations with Indian counterparts about the destabilising economic impacts of Russia's war against Ukraine, it said.
Singh, among others, met with Principal Secretary P K Mishra, Minister of Commerce and Indian G20 Sherpa Piyush Goyal, Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla, Deputy National Security Advisor Vikram Misri, and Department of Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth.
Singh, the Deputy National Security Advisor, consulted with Indian counterparts on the goals and mechanisms of US sanctions imposed on Russia and ways to cooperate on addressing global food insecurity and global energy prices, the White House said.
Singh and his counterparts also advanced ongoing discussions about the development of an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, delivering high-quality infrastructure through Build Back Better World, the development of an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, and strengthening the global economy, it said.
The White House described the conversations as productive and said both sides committed to continue their close consultations.
