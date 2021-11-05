DBS posts third-quarter profit jump, Singapore banks flag recovery

-
ALSO READ
Economic Recovery: What do K, V, U, L, W-shapes recoveries really mean?
Singapore's DBS and Temasek to set up $500 million debt financing platform
Timeline for mandatory use of Indian flag on SCI vessels may be shortened
DBS Bank India FY21 nearly triples to Rs 312 cr, revenue up 85%
Good show by banks but can they sustain it?
-
By Anshuman Daga
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - DBS Group expects to report higher profit before allowances next year after Southeast Asia's largest bank beat estimates with a 31% rise in third quarter net profit, aided by growth in fee income and improving asset quality.
Friday's result rounded out a robust quarter for Singapore banks such as OCBC and United Overseas Bank, just as global lenders are rebounding in markets hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and amid improved economic activity.
"Loan growth for the three banks already saw some recovery, and benefits of lower credit costs are already in the bottom line," said Kevin Kwek, a senior analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein. "Significant upside has to come from surprises on robustness of growth, and rates."
Singapore, recovering from last year's record recession, is re-opening its borders with 85% of its population fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. The city-state's economy is expected to grow 6%-7% this year.
The performance of Singapore banks is being powered by a strong showing in their wealth management businesses, while they are also set to benefit from interest rates ticking up from record lows.
DBS reported net profit of S$1.7 billion ($1.26 billion) in July-September versus S$1.30 billion from a year earlier and the S$1.57 billion average forecast from four analysts compiled by Refinitiv.
"Our pipeline as we go forward into next year reflects that the momentum should continue," DBS CEO Piyush Gupta told reporters, adding that the bank is likely to post 6-7% loan growth next year versus 4-5% in a normal pre-pandemic year.
Shares of DBS, trading near record highs, rose 0.2% on Friday, having gained nearly 29% so far this year versus an 18% rise in OCBC and a 20% increase in UOB's shares.
"We were originally planning not to do salary hikes this year but the market situation and conditions compelled us to take salary actions in the middle of the year," Gupta said, highlighting higher costs.
DBS expects its asset quality to stay resilient and total allowances to remain low.
"As the revenue drivers further strengthen and if credit cost stays below normal, the group looks poised to deliver steady growth next year," Krishna Guha, an analyst at Jefferies," said in a report.
DBS wrote back credit allowances of S$70 million in the quarter, helping boost profits, compared with credit charges of S$554 million booked in the year-ago period.
Profit before allowances fell 7% to S$1.89 billion in the quarter. DBS' net interest margin, a key gauge of profitability, dipped to 1.43% from 1.53% a year earlier.
This year, Gupta spearheaded DBS' purchase of a stake in a privately-owned Chinese bank, months after acquiring a distressed Indian lender. DBS has also forayed into new ventures, including a digital exchange, to boost revenue.
($1 = 1.3512 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Chris Reese and Sam Holmes)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU