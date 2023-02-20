JUST IN
Pakistan's biggest firms halt operations amid raw material, forex shortage
Govts spent record $1 trillion last year subsidising fossil fuels
Economic revival 'complicated' due to growing global competition: Xi
Brazil's minimum monthly wage to rise from May, says Prez Lula da Silva
US jobless claims data fuels rate-hike angst, Wall Street slides
Sri Lanka returns to non-stop power supply after a year, at higher cost
Pak hikes petrol price; efforts on to appease IMF for unlocking loan
All packaged items become expensive in Pakistan after GST hike: Report
Biden, Modi discuss importance of US-India strategic technology partnership
US inflation rises 0.5% in January, more interest rate hike likely
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
Ericsson plans to lay off 1,400 employees in Sweden to cut costs
icon-arrow-left
1 dead, 4 wounded, after shooting at Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans
Business Standard

Delhi Metro clears pre-qualification tender process for Bahrain Metro

Delhi Metro has qualified for the pre-qualification tender process for an international consultancy project to construct the phase-1 of Bahrain Metro, the DMRC said on Monday

Topics
Delhi Metro | Iran

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

DMRC, Delhi metro
Photo: DMRC twitter

Delhi Metro has qualified for the pre-qualification tender process for an international consultancy project to construct the phase-1 of Bahrain Metro, the DMRC said on Monday.

The DMRC is bidding for this project which involves construction of around a 30-km network with 20 stations, officials said.

In view of this, the Delhi Metro on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with BEML Limited, the DMRC said in a statement.

As a part of this MoU, the BEML will be responsible for manufacturing and supplying of rolling stock and the DMRC will provide expertise in the fields of project development, budgeting and facilitating development of contractual obligations for the Bahrain Metro Project, it said.

The MoU was signed by Saleem Ahmed, Executive Director (Last Mile Connectivity), Delhi Metro and D S Ganesh, General Manager (Marketing), BEML in the presence of Vikas Kumar, Managing Director, DMRC and Amit Banerjee, Chairman and Managing Director, BEML.

"The Delhi Metro has qualified for the pre-qualification tender process for an international consultancy project to construct the Phase-1 Project of Bahrain Metro," it said.

The Delhi Metro is actively exploring opportunities to bag international projects for construction and operations of metros across the world, officials said.

Earlier, the Delhi Metro has qualified in the pre-bid process for construction of Tel Aviv Metro Project in Israel.

In addition, the DMRC is also in the process of bidding for other international metro projects such as Alexandria in Egypt, Ho Chi Minh in Vietnam, and Mauritius as well, the statement said.

The DMRC is currently engaged in the construction of Dhaka Metro in Bangladesh as a consultant.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi Metro

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 22:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.