Democrats send well wishes to Donald Trump after he tests Covid positive

House Speaker says she's praying for the president and hopes his testing positive for COVID-19 might be a learning experience about the virus.

Let us all pray for the president's health," Pelosi said on MSNBC. She added,



This is tragic, It is very sad. The speaker said she was tested out of caution and is awaiting results. But said warned against brazen behavior that allowed something like this to happen.

Democratic vice presidential nominee is wishing President and first lady Melania Trump a full and speedy recovery after they contracted the COVID-19 virus.

Harris tweeted Friday that she and her husband, Doug Emhoff, are keeping them and the entire Trump family in our thoughts.

The California senator and running mate to Joe Biden took a routine test Thursday, and tested negative for the She was not in Cleveland on Tuesday night when Trump faced Biden for the first presidential debate of the campaign.

Biden and Harris have repeatedly urged the use of masks and have embraced social distancing to stop spread of the virus.

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace says members of President Donald Trump's family didn't wear masks while they were watching the first presidential debate inside a hall in Cleveland, Ohio, Tuesday night. Wallace moderated the first presidential debate of the campaign.

Wallace said, People in the hall did notice that while they were all wearing masks, including my wife and four children, that the first family did not wear masks during the debate. ... It is worth noting that different people treated the safety rules inside the hall differently.

Wallace said on Fox & Friends on Friday that Jill Biden, the wife of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, and members of her group all wore masks throughout the debate.

On the Trump side of the hall, Mrs. Trump came in wearing a mask, but took it off once she said sat down, Wallace said.

