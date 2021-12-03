Dollar little changed after lower-than-expected United States payrolls

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar surrendered most of its gains to trade little changed on Friday after the release of a disappointing U.S. jobs report that suggested the Federal Reserve could pull back from plans to accelerate tapering of its asset purchases and deliver less aggressive interest rate hikes.

U.S. non-farm increased by 210,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast would advance by 550,000 jobs. Estimates ranged from as low as a gain of 306,000 jobs to as high as 800,000.

"With this jobs report it may give them (Fed) pause to say 'okay we don't have to accelerate in December. We can give it another few weeks until we have better data from Omicron and we know what we're dealing with,'" said Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital LLC in New York.

"They can keep ahead with their taper timeline, but accelerating at this point in an information vacuum where we don't have all the information on Omicron is irresponsible and hasty," said Hayes, referring to the new, highly contagious COVID-19 variant.

In early morning trading, the dollar index rose 0.1% to 96.214.

The euro was slightly down at $1.1296.

Against the yen, the dollar was up 01% at 113.355.

Currency bid prices at 8:56AM (1356 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 96.1280 96.0900 +0.06% 6.831% +96.3240 +95.9440

Euro/Dollar $1.1306 $1.1301 +0.05% -7.46% +$1.1334 +$1.1282

Dollar/Yen 113.3500 113.2050 +0.13% +9.71% +113.4850 +112.9600

Euro/Yen 128.14 127.90 +0.19% +0.96% +128.2400 +127.6800

Dollar/Swiss 0.9193 0.9202 -0.09% +3.92% +0.9217 +0.9170

Sterling/Dollar $1.3280 $1.3298 -0.12% -2.78% +$1.3309 +$1.3255

Dollar/Canadian 1.2770 1.2806 -0.29% +0.27% +1.2845 +1.2757

Aussie/Dollar $0.7065 $0.7094 -0.39% -8.14% +$0.7095 +$0.7049

Euro/Swiss 1.0392 1.0400 -0.08% -3.84% +1.0408 +1.0387

Euro/Sterling 0.8510 0.8494 +0.19% -4.78% +0.8534 +0.8493

NZ $0.6788 $0.6817 -0.52% -5.56% +$0.6818 +$0.6774

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 9.1000 9.0985 +0.13% +6.09% +9.1490 +9.0955

Euro/Norway 10.2887 10.2708 +0.17% -1.70% +10.3284 +10.2689

Dollar/Sweden 9.1211 9.0464 +0.79% +11.28% +9.1455 +9.0440

Euro/Sweden 10.3130 10.2324 +0.79% +2.35% +10.3260 +10.2244

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additonal reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengalaru; Editing by Paul Simao)

