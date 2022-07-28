Dollar pares gains as US economic growth contracts for second quarter

-
ALSO READ
Dollar hits 20-yr-high amid rising US rates, Ukraine war, China's lockdown
Risk of US recession now higher and more front-loaded, warns Goldman
Dollar hits two-decade high against yen, pound near three-week low
US inflation impact: Global recession fears to cool WPI inflation in India
Dollar stands tall as US Federal Reserve eyes 50-basis-point hike
-
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar pared gains on Thursday after data showed that the U.S. economy contracted again in the second quarter, fueling speculation that the Federal Reserve will not raise rates as high as previously expected.
Gross domestic product fell at a 0.9% annualized rate last quarter, the Commerce Department said in its advance estimate of GDP on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast GDP rebounding at a 0.5% rate.
The second straight quarterly decline in GDP meets the standard definition of a recession. It comes as the Fed aggressively hikes rates in an attempt to choke off soaring inflation.
"For now the market is running with the idea that slowing growth will cause the Fed to blink and that we're entering a recession," said Mazen Issa, senior FX strategist at TD Securities in New York.
However, "the challenge here is that in order to get a weak dollar you need a strong euro and that is not going to happen given the headwinds facing Europe."
The greenback had dipped on Wednesday after the U.S. central bank raised interest rates by 75 basis points, as was widely anticipated, while comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell spurred hopes for a slower hiking path.
It bounced back earlier on Thursday, however, as investors continued to digest Powell's comments.
"Yesterday's long-squeeze is not a sign of a longer-lasting soft period for the dollar, in our view. Upside risks for the greenback remain material due to an unstable global risk environment and still broadly supportive Fed stance," ING FX strategists Francesco Pesole and Frantisek Taborsky said in a note on Thursday.
The dollar index against a basket of major currencies was last at 106.45, up 0.09% on the day, after earlier reaching 106.98. It has fallen from 109.29 on July 14, which was the highest since September 2002.
The dollar dropped sharply against the Japanese currency to 134.57 yen, down 1.51% on the day, as traders pared back how high the Fed will ultimately hike rates.
"Essentially dollar/yen is a reflection of the Fed terminal rate and that is being revised lower by markets at the moment," said TD's Issa.
Fed funds futures traders are now pricing for the Fed's benchmark rate to peak at 3.24% in December, compared with previous expectations of a top of 3.39% in February, which was priced in on Monday.
The euro fell 0.37% to $1.0161 It traded as low as $0.9952 on July 14, the weakest since December 2002.
The single currency has been hurt by concerns about the region's energy crisis.
"Problems for other currencies just keep on growing, most notably in Europe, where rising fears over gas and energy shortages are continuing to weigh on the euro and threatening the ability of the (European Central Bank) to tighten policy as much as it might otherwise wish to do so," said Stuart Cole, chief macro strategist at Equiti Capital in London.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 9:32AM (1332 GMT)
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Dollar index 106.4500 106.3600 +0.09% 11.276% +106.9800 +106.0500
Euro/Dollar $1.0161 $1.0199 -0.37% -10.62% +$1.0234 +$1.0114
Dollar/Yen 134.5650 136.6100 -1.51% +16.88% +136.5700 +134.3500
Euro/Yen 136.74 139.26 -1.81% +4.94% +139.3300 +136.6600
Dollar/Swiss 0.9568 0.9596 -0.29% +4.90% +0.9631 +0.9561
Sterling/Dollar $1.2150 $1.2158 -0.03% -10.13% +$1.2191 +$1.2105
Dollar/Canadian 1.2818 1.2824 -0.08% +1.35% +1.2839 +1.2795
Aussie/Dollar $0.6989 $0.6994 -0.06% -3.84% +$0.7013 +$0.6962
Euro/Swiss 0.9723 0.9786 -0.64% -6.23% +0.9805 +0.9720
Euro/Sterling 0.8360 0.8390 -0.36% -0.48% +0.8403 +0.8346
NZ $0.6284 $0.6261 +0.42% -8.15% +$0.6292 +$0.6252
Dollar/Dollar
Dollar/Norway 9.7430 9.7335 +0.14% +10.65% +9.7795 +9.6830
Euro/Norway 9.9053 9.9353 -0.30% -1.06% +9.9661 +9.8718
Dollar/Sweden 10.2784 10.2070 +0.22% +13.98% +10.3289 +10.1937
Euro/Sweden 10.4458 10.4224 +0.22% +2.07% +10.4585 +10.4135
(Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London; Editing by Alison Williams)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU