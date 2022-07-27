Oil rises on US inventory drop, Russian gas cuts as Fed decision looms

-
ALSO READ
Asia's thirst for cheap Russian oil hits Opec's No 2 producer Iraq
'Barbarian act': World leaders condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine
Joe Biden bans US import of Russia oil in attempt to punish Putin
European gas buyers navigate Russian rouble order as supply threat eases
European Union expels 'a number of' Russian diplomats working in Brussels
-
By Alex Lawler
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil rose by $1 a barrel on Wednesday as a report of lower inventories in the United States and cuts in Russian gas flows to Europe offset concern about weaker demand and a looming U.S. interest rate hike.
Industry group the American Petroleum Institute said on Tuesday crude stocks fell by 4 million barrels, four times the forecast decline. [API/S] The Energy Information Administration's official figures are out at 1430 GMT.
"Coupled with the Fed decision on interest rates, today is sure to be a heavy U.S.-centric session," said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.
Brent crude rose $1.19, or 1.1%, to $105.59 a barrel at 1340 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained $1.47, or 1.6%, to $96.45.
"It looks the more vulnerable from a technical perspective, and a large gain by official U.S. crude inventories tonight could spark more selling," said Singapore-based analyst Jeffrey Halley of brokerage OANDA, referring to WTI.
Oil has soared in 2022, reaching a 14-year high of $139 a barrel in March after Russia's invasion of Ukraine added to supply worries and as demand recovered from the pandemic.
Since then, concerns of economic slowdown and rising interest rates have weighed, despite supply outages in Libya and Nigeria and cuts in Russian gas flows to Europe.
Gas flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline fell to a fifth of the pipeline's capacity on Wednesday, while Italy's Eni said it will receive lower volumes from Russia's Gazprom.
Later on Wednesday the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to announce an aggressive rate rise of 75 basis points, a prospect that analysts said was limiting the rally.
A large rate hike would add to concern about the demand outlook and a stronger dollar, which would make dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for other currency holders.
(Addiitonal reporting by Emily Chow in Kuala Lumpur, Editing by Louise Heavens and Bernadette Baum)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU