Donald Trump rips Bob Woodward, says book about White House is full of lies

said on Monday he will take charge of writing the real book about his government in response to the new publication about the by Bob Woodward, who has been very critical of the of the state.

"The Woodward book is a Joke. Just another assault against me, in a barrage of assaults, using now disproven unnamed and anonymous sources," Trump said on

"Many have already come forward to say the quotes by them, like the book, are fiction. Democrats can't stand losing. I'll write the real book!" he added.

Since last week when several extracts were revealed of the book titled "Fear: Trump in the White House" which goes on sale this Tuesday, the has repeatedly blasted the whose work he describes as a "scam," news agency reported.

The book pictures the as a "Crazytown" ruled by the erratic behaviour of the

In one of the scenes described in the book, soon after taking office, Trump asked the for a plan to launch a preventive military strike against North Korea, while criticizing the high cost of protecting

left a meeting with Trump about that request "exasperated and alarmed," and told people in the President's inner circle that he had "acted like - and had the understanding of - 'a fifth- or sixth-grader,'" according to Woodward.

Woodward, whose 1974 reporting of the Watergate case in led to President Richard Nixon's resignation, said he based his book "Fear" on interviews with witnesses to the hidden secrets of the White House, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)